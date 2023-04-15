Harry Eugene Johnston

Harry Eugene Johnston, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023.

He was born to the late Roy and Emma (Bowers) Johnston January 5, 1936, in Dixon, Indiana. Harry proudly served as a combat Marine in Korea at the age of 17.

Harry is survived by his wife, Mary; children, LaRee Johnston, Monica (Jack) Davis, Tony (Marilyn) Johnston, Jackie (Pat) McKeone, Heather (Steve) Foster and Jennifer (Joel) Uhrick; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-children; and sister, Dolores Schaffer.

He was preceded in death by his 10 brothers and sisters.

Private services will be held.

Preferred memorials: War Beard and St. Rose Catholic School of Monroeville.