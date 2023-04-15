Prep roundup: baseball, softball

VW independent sports

Baseball

Defiance 11 Van Wert 0 (six innings)

Van Wert was no match for No. 3 Defiance on Friday.

The Bulldogs scored five runs in the first inning and went on to an 11-0 win over the Cougars at Russell Fisher Field. Van Wert was plagued by five errors and was held to just four hits, including two by Damon McCracken.

The Cougars (6-4 1-2 WBL) will host Wayne Trace on Monday.

Softball

Fairview 4 Crestview 1

CONVOY — Megan Mosier had two hits and an RBI but undefeated Fairview (8-0) defeated Crestview 4-1 on Friday.

Katie Sawmiller and Dakotah Thornell each had two hits as well, and Olivia Heckler and Michaela Lugabihl combined to strike out seven Apache batters.

The Knights (6-3) will play in a quad against Lincolnview, Celina and Marion Local today.

Defiance 10 Van Wert 0

DEFIANCE — Van Wert fell to 1-6 (1-2 WBL) with a 10-0 loss to Defiance on Friday.

The Cougars will host Fairview in a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. today.