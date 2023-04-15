Shirley L. Bell-Miller

Shirley L. Bell-Miller passed away Thursday evening, April 13, 2023, at Van Wert Hospital.

She was born October 16, 1934, in Bryan, the daughter of Alton and Lionne (Ryan) Fraker, both of whom are deceased. She was first married to James D. Bell and then to Robert Miller, both of whom are deceased.

Shirley Bell-Miller

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Tony) Reynolds, three grandchildren, Danielle (Zach) Profit, Jordon (Tim) Hoverman, and Brandon (Brianna) Reynolds, and great-grandchildren, Parker, Calen, and Millie Profit, and Jett Hoverman and Jerimiah Frazier.

Shirley was a member and very active in Van Wert Chapter of Women of the Moose and had also served as Senior Regent of the organization. She also had been a member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Van Wert American Legion Post.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 17, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Rev. Matt McGovern officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will follow in Van Wert Woodland Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals.

Online condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.