Arthur J. Bauer

Arthur J. Bauer, 90, of Van Wert, left his time here on earth on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at home.

He was born on August 9, 1932, in Convoy, to Arthur H. and Marie B. (Schmidgall) Bauer, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Gloria June Carlo on January 29, 1952, and she passed away August 10, 1987. He married D. Jeannette (Ralston) Showalter Bauer July 22, 1988, and she survives.

Other family members include his children, Bruce A. (Pam) Bauer of Ft. Wayne, Karen (Mark) Eddy of Grover Hill, and Beth (Scott) Wilson of Ft. Wayne; a step-daughter, Sue (Keith) Bowersox of Van Wert; grandchildren, Emilie (Mike) Bishop, Geoff Bauer, Ben (Katie) Eddy, Aaron (Cheryl) Eddy, and Katie (Ray Tountzios) Wilson; a sister, Gloraine Stelzer of Defiance; a step grandson, Ronald L. (Virginia) Krick; nine step-grandchildren, and 11 step great grandchildren.

Art was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Bauer and Herbert “Barney” Bauer; two sisters, Lucille Hulwick and Florence Stuckey, and a grandson, Matthew Eddy.

Art was a Korean War Veteran of the U.S. Army. He owned a barber shop in Middle Point and retired from Lincolnview Schools in 1989.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 19, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert with Rev. Williams C. Haggis II officiating. Interment will follow at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the combined honor guard of the American Legion and V.F.W. Posts of Van Wert. Calling hours will be held from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, also at the church.

Preferred memorials are to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

