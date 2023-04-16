Mary Ellen Keirns

Mary Ellen Keirns, 88, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born October 28, 1934, the only daughter Carl and Leota Ruth (Kaylor) Boley, who both preceded her in death. She married William Henry Keirns December 10, 1955, and he preceded her in death on May 20, 2008.

Mary Keirns

Mary enjoyed reading, playing cards and playing bingo.

Surviving are two sons, Daniel Keirns and Richard (Julie) Keirns; one brother, Jack (Ruth Ann) Boley; five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen (Keirns) Grubb; and eight brothers, James, Eugene, Lee, Paul, Don, Harold, Vernon and Kenneth.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Interment will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: to the family.

To share in Mary’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.