Courthouse tour…

Isaac Van Wart DAR members recently toured the Van Wert County Courthouse by Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger. Highlights included the history of the courthouse, the domed stained glass ceiling in the courtroom, the bell tower, and the rooftop view of Van Wert. In March, Grace Sadowski from Lincolnview High School and Katie Gamble from Van Wert High were guest presenters and they shared their experience at Buckeye Girls State in June, 2022. While there, the girls were divided up into cities and counties. They ran for public offices and enjoyed experiencing government first hand. Isaac Van Wart DAR is a sponsor for junior girls attending Buckeye Girls State. Pictured from left to right are Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger, Robin Kill, Nancy Smith, Cora Scharf, Betty Leininger, Janet Mohr, Deb Hardeman, Sheila Baltell-Linn, Cathy Johnson, Mickey McConahay. Photo submitted