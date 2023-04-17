Dotty Blake

Dotty Blake, 83, of Van Wert, regained the use of her legs and all of her precious memories, when she was welcomed into the arms of Jesus, on Saturday, April 15, 2023. She passed away peacefully at home.

She was born Dorothy Jean Vetter on July 13, 1939, to John and Marie (Breece) Vetter, who both preceded her in death.

Dotty graduated from Van Wert High School in the class of 1957. Later, on July 25, 1957, she married John Blake, who survives at home. She is also survived by her son, Brian (Donna) Blake of Grand Forks, North Dakota; two granddaughters, Lisa (Anthony) Garnett of Grand Forks and Amy (Daryl) Leizens of Henderson, Nevada, and a great-granddaughter, Emma Garnett of Grand Forks.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brett Blake and her stepfather, John Yoh.

Dotty was a member of Trinity Global Methodist Church and the J.O.Y. Sunday School class.

Dotty worked as a sales associate for 30 years beginning with Haines Fashions. After Haines closed, she moved on to Uhlman’s, Stage Stores and Peebles, all in the same building. She received many awards for top associate of the quarter, half and year. A new hip forced her to retire in 2009.

As per her request, there will be no visitation or service. A private interment will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.