One person was transported by ambulance for treatment after a van crashed into a power pole in the 300 block of N. Franklin St. just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A second person declined treatment at the scene. The Van Wert Police Department handled the crash investigation and the Van Wert Fire Department’s Medic No. 9 was at the scene as well. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer