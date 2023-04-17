Knights shut out Ottoville 7-0

VW independent sports

OTTOVILLE — Crestview scored five runs late to cap off a 7-0 win over Ottoville on Saturday.

A two-RBI single by Isaac Kline scored Nate Lichtle and Hunter Jones and gave the Knights a 2-0 lead in the top of the third. In the fifth inning, Parker Speith scored on a sacrifice fly by Carson Hunter, then Connor Sheets doubled and drove in Lichtle and Jones for a 5-0 lead. Levi Grace scored on a sac fly by Lichtle in the seventh, then Jones singled home David Cereghlin for the final margin.

Preston Kreischer allowed three hits while striking out three and walking one in five innings. Sheets pitched the remaining two innings and fanned three.

Crestview (6-2) is scheduled to host Bluffton today.