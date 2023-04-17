Van Wert Elementary, Wehner earn pretigious awards

Tracy Wehner was named Ohio Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

There was cause for celebration at Van Wert Elementary School last week.

Word came down that the school itself and Assistant Principal Tracy Wehner earned high honors through an annual recognition program.

Exemplary educational programs that go above and beyond meeting the needs of students in elementary schools across the state are recognized annually through the Ohio Association of Elementary School Administrators (OAESA) Hall of Fame School recognition program. The award has been distributed since 1984.

Van Wert Elementary School went through an extensive process of applying, which included a nearly 30 page application process and site visit by two former administrators from the State of Ohio.

This is a building achievement, representing the amazing things done at Van Wert Elementary by students, staff, and administration. The school was notified of the award designation via phone last week. Van Wert Elementary is a two-time Hall of Fame award winner, receiving this award initially in 2017 under the leadership of Kevin Gehres.

OAESA – Second in Command Award “Ohio Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year Award”

“Honorees are selected by their colleagues for achievements above and beyond those expected in the usual school program,” a press release said. “OAESA has been recognizing outstanding administrators since 1984.”

Van Wert Elementary nominated Assistant Principal Tracy Wehner for this award and was notified last week that she was officially named the award winner.

Wehner went through an extensive process of applying which included a nearly 30-page application process and site visit by two principals from the State of Ohio.

The award is given to one elementary assistant principal a year in the State of Ohio, representing the work Wehner has done in her career at Van Wert Elementary.

A celebration to honor her award was held last week.