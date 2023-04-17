VW independent softball roundup

VW independent sports

Linconlview 12 Celina 9

Lincolnview 10 Marion Local 0 (five innings)

The Lancers picked up a pair of wins on Saturday, a 12-9 slugfest over Celina and a run-rule 10-victory over Marion Local.

Against Celina, Linconlview scored eight runs in the second inning then added three more in the fourth. Braxton Sherrick had two hits, including a home run and three RBIs, while Addysen Stevens drove in a pair of runs. Lainey Spear, Taylor Post, Sydney Fackler and Ashlyn Price each had an RBI.

Post earned the win and allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

In the second game, Stevens had two hits and drove in three runs, while Sherrick, Post, Grace Brickner, Allie Miller and Zada Walker each had an RBI. Eight of Lincolnview’s runs came in the second inning.

Fackler tossed a one hitter while striking out four.

Lincolnview is scheduled to host Spencerville today.

Celina 7 Crestview 6

Crestview 15 Marion Local 9

Crestview split a pair of games on Saturday, falling to Celina 7-6 and defeating Marion Local 15-9.

Laci McCoy clubbed a pair of home runs and drove in three runs in a one-run loss to Celina. Olivia Heckler also had a pair of hits in the loss.

Heckler had three RBIs against Marion Local, while Katelyn Castle drove in a pair of runs. Megan Mosier, Katie Sawmiller, Dakotah Thornell, Michaela Lugabihl, McCoy and Nevaeh Ross also drove in runs.

Crestview (7-3) is scheduled to host Bluffton today.

Fairview 13 Van Wert 0 (five innings)

Fairview 9 Van Wert 3

Van Wert was held to three hits in a 13-0 loss to undefeated Fairview on Saturday.

Ella Hernandez scored a pair of runs in the other part of the doubleheader, but the Cougars lost 9-3. Emma Kennedy had two hits in the game, while Emma Haynes, Brenna Bollenbacher, Jordanne Blythe and Harlie Mays each had a hit.

The Cougars are scheduled to host Antwerp today.