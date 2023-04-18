Chamber holds new event at fairgrounds

By all accounts, the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Van Wert on Tap Craft Beer Festival was a well attended event.

It was held from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the Junior Fair building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. VIP ticket holders enjoyed a one hour VIP tasting window before general admission ticket holders were admitted. All attendees enjoyed unlimited tastings of selected wine from Versailles Winery, and craft beer from some of the best breweries in the region, including Land Grant, Moeller Brew Barn, Buffalo Rock Brewing Co., Two Bandits Brewing Co., Findlay Brewing Co., Gongoozlers Brewery, 1820 BrewWerks, Lake Rat Brewing, Second Crossing Brew Co., and 4KD Crick Brewery. Entertainment was provided by Gabe Bailey and Rocksteady.

Chamber President and CEO Mark Verville said he believes there is room for the event to grow.

Saturday’s Van Wert on Tap, held at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, was a well attended event. Photo submitted

“When we started our planning in 2022 we felt that the Junior Fair building was the perfect place to hold the event,” Verville said. “Our goal was to have 10 breweries attend and to sell 250 tickets. The event sold out in about 30 days so we plan on increasing the number of tickets in 2024 because we think it’s a great opportunity to have more people experience what these small businesses have to offer.”

“I would like to thank Mike Poling and his team at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds who were great partners, as well as Madison Bronson, my chamber office all-star and Mitch Price with Citizens National Bank who were key drivers in the success of the event,” he added.

Verville also thanked premier sponsor First Federal Savings and Loan as well as cheers level sponsors, Red Oak Realty, Danfoss, First Bank of Berne, and the Van Wert Rotary Club for their support of the event, as well as all of the volunteers who helped make the event a successful one.

Anyone with questions about event details, including future sponsorship opportunities should contact Verville at 419.238.4390 or email mark@vanwertchamber.com.