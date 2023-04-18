Chamber offering Lunch and Learn

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce is excited to present a Membership 101 Lunch and Learn on Wednesday April 26, at Willow Bend Country Club.

Anyone who is a seasoned chamber member or is interested in joining a chamber of commerce should plan on attending the program. The speaker will be Will Roberts from the Southern Ohio Chamber Alliance (SOCA), who will explain the partnerships they have developed to help you save money, and connect with professionals who can help grow and simplify your business. SOCA offers a plethora of professional services through partnerships with energy, health insurance, merchant services (credit card/point of sale systems), HR solutions, as well as others.

Click here to register or call the Chamber office at 419.238.4390. Cost is $10 per person and includes lunch, registration begins at 11:15 a.m. and with the program beginning at 11:30 a.m.