Crestview prom to be held April 29

CONVOY — The Crestview junior/senior prom, sponsored by the Class of 2024, will be held from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in the Ray Etzler Gymnasium. This year’s theme is “A Knight in the Enchanted Forest.”

A community open house will be held from 6-7 p.m. and promenade will immediately follow in the high school auditeria from 7-8 p.m. The community is invited to attend the open house and promenade events.