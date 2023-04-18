Five boys seeking R.K. Thompson award

VW independent staff/submitted information

Five area boys have been selected as finalists for the 2023 R.K. Thompson Self Reliance Award, according to Breanne Sudduth, Keri McClure and Anthony Adams, co-chairpersons of the Van Wert Service Club’s selection committee. The program provides cash awards to Van Wert County High School seniors who best exhibit the trait of self-reliance. These awards are designed to seek out and honor the student who does the best with what he has.

This year’s boys finalists include: Nasir Easterling; Wyatt Friedrich, son of Bob Friedrich; Jeff Li, son of Tony and Susan Li; Noah Spector, son of Steven Spector and Tricia Voors, and Jayden Welker.

Easterling is a senior at Crestview High School where he participates in the basketball and track and field programs. Following graduation, Nasir plans to attend college majoring in education with the goal of also continuing to compete in track and field.

Friedrich is a senior at Lincolnview High School where he is a member of National Honor Society and Sentinel for the Future Farmers of America while also participating in basketball. Other activities include serving as vice-president of the junior fair board. Following graduation, he plans on attending Ohio State ATI majoring in turfgrass management with the goal of someday taking over the family lawn service business. Work experiences include lawn care service with Bob Friedrich in addition to working as a farm hand for Shawn Gerdeman.

Li is a senior at Van Wert High School where he is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, and FCCLA while also competing on the Van Wert robotics team. Other activities include serving at Trinity Friends Church. Following graduation, he plans on attending the University of Cincinnati and pursuing a degree in computer science. In addition to his school activities, Li has also worked several years at his family’s restaurant.

Spector is a senior at Van Wert City Schools where he is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, marching band and symphonic band. He also competed on the swim team and serves as senior class president for student council. Other activities include volunteer work with the Salvation Army, Ohio City Food Pantry, Habitat for Humanity, the United Way, Van Wert Freedom Cruise and shoveling snow for families in need. After graduation, Spector plans to attend Purdue University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. Work experience includes time as a delivery driver, car restoration specialist and vehicle sales.

Welker is a senior at Van Wert High School where he is a member of National Honor Society and FCA, while also serving as captain of the swim team. Outside the classroom, Jayden enjoys time with YMCA swimming, USA swimming, summer swim team and being active in the church. Following graduation, Welker plans to continue his love of swimming while pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering. Work experiences include time with the YMCA, B&K Root Beer stand and construction.