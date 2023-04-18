Henderson named VWFD Firefighter/EMT of the Year

Jeff Henderson (right) is pictured with Chief Jon Jones after being named Firefighter/EMT of the Year. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Fire Department recently honored its employees for their outstanding dedication and commitment towards the department’ss goals and the safety and well-being of the Van Wert community.

Among those recognized were individuals who have achieved milestones in their service, fitness, and training hours, as well as those who have demonstrated exceptional reliability, devotion, curb appeal, and leadership. The department also named the firefighter/EMT of the year, who has gone above and beyond in serving the community.

Jeff Henderson was selected by his peers as Firefighter/EMT of the Year for exceptional service to the Van Wert community.

“He has demonstrated outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment in his role as a firefighter/EMT, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues,” Chief Jon Jones said. “The Van Wert Fire Department is proud to have Henderson on their team and congratulates him on his well-deserved achievement. His dedication to service and leadership serves as an inspiration to everyone around him, making him a valuable asset to the department and the community.”

Brock Profit and Nate Wiechart were recognized for their 10 years of service, while 16 of the department’s 19 full-time members met the fitness goal of 100 hours in 2022. Zach Merkle accumulated an impressive 172 of fire and EMS training hours, while Ed Carter was recognized as the Most Reliable Employee.

Profit and Rick Busch were acknowledged as devoted reserve firefighters, and Shift 2, consisting of Brian Ankney, Henderson, Zach Merkle, AJ King, and Trevor Spridgeon received the Busy Bee Award that responded to 16 incidents during their 24-hour shift.

Jeff Ricker was recognized for maintaining the firehouse’s curb appeal, while Doug Edelbrock received the Leadership Award for his exceptional leadership qualities in emergency medical services, particularly for leading the department’s tactical EMS team development.

“The Van Wert Fire Department and its personnel remain committed to providing the best service to our community,” Jones said. “We are proud of our dedicated firefighters and staff who have shown exceptional professionalism and commitment to their duties. The department will continue to uphold its mission of ensuring the safety and well-being of the community and we are confident that our personnel will continue to go above and beyond to achieve this goal. We thank our community for their continued support, and we look forward to serving them for many years to come.”