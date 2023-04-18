Kathryn Ann Grone

Kathryn Ann Grone, formerly Kiracofe, of Punta Gorda, Florida, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Kathy was born March 16, 1941, in St. Marys, the only child of Rita and Ted Wells, who both preceded her in death.

Kathy attended Lima Technical College and received her engineering degree. She worked at Teleflex in Van Wert for many years as a quality engineer and retired in 2002. She was a member of St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, where she was a lector, and, most recently, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda. She was a member of the the Fraternal Order of Eagles and a former member of the Moose Lodge. Kathy was also a member of Mensa. Kathy was an avid reader who read every book at the Brumback Library. She loved gardening and working to save wildlife. Kathy loved her family and her doggies Doogie, Harry, and Annie. She made friends everywhere she went and had an infectious smile.

Kathy left behind her husband, Stephen Grone of Punta Gorda, and her two daughters, Lavonna “Lolly” (Dale) Boley of Van Wert, and Veronna “Ronna” (Robert) Drane of Mansfield. She had two stepdaughters, Beverly Howard (Randy) and Cindy (Darell) Anderson, both of Van Wert; three stepsons, Gary Kiracofe and Craig (Vicky) Kiracofe both of Van Wert, and Stephen (Jackie) Grone II of Blanchester. She had seven grandchildren, Brandon, Ashley, Amanda, Coleman, Reilly, Casey, and Raegan; three great- grandchildren, Brandon, Harper, and Hayes; one great-great-grandchild, Nova; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Judy Grone, and many cousins, nephews, and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kiracofe; a son, Chuck Smitley; grandsons, Adam Kiracofe and Seth Anderson; granddaughter, Emily Anderson, and sister-in-law Barbara Hileman.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Van Wert. A meal will follow the service.

Preferred memorials: Peace River Wildlife Center, www.prwildlife.org.