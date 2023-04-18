Knight runners compete in Minster
VW independent sports/submitted information
MINSTER — Crestview finished 12th out of 16 teams on the boys’ side at Saturday’s Minster Invitational while the girls’ placed 15th.
Scoring for the boys:
Long Jump – Jaret Harting 2nd
4×200 – 6th (Nasir Easterling, Kellin Putman, Braxton Leeth, Jaret Harting)
4×400 – 7th (Nasir Easterling, Kellin Putman, Brentyn Rodriguez, Payton Scott)
Scoring for the girls:
100 meter dash – Addyson Dowler 4th
1600-Macy Kulwicki 6th
