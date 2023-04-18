Knight runners compete in Minster

VW independent sports/submitted information

MINSTER — Crestview finished 12th out of 16 teams on the boys’ side at Saturday’s Minster Invitational while the girls’ placed 15th.

Scoring for the boys:

Long Jump – Jaret Harting 2nd

4×200 – 6th (Nasir Easterling, Kellin Putman, Braxton Leeth, Jaret Harting)

4×400 – 7th (Nasir Easterling, Kellin Putman, Brentyn Rodriguez, Payton Scott)

Scoring for the girls:

100 meter dash – Addyson Dowler 4th

1600-Macy Kulwicki 6th