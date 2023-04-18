The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2023

Knight runners compete in Minster

MINSTER — Crestview finished 12th out of 16 teams on the boys’ side at Saturday’s Minster Invitational while the girls’ placed 15th.

Scoring for the boys:

Long Jump – Jaret Harting 2nd
4×200 – 6th (Nasir Easterling, Kellin Putman, Braxton Leeth, Jaret Harting)
4×400 – 7th (Nasir Easterling, Kellin Putman, Brentyn Rodriguez, Payton Scott)

Scoring for the girls:

100 meter dash – Addyson Dowler 4th
1600-Macy Kulwicki 6th

