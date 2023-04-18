Moody sets new Lincolnview record
COLUMBUS GROVE — The Lancer track teams competed at the Columbus Grove Invitational on Friday night, with the boys’ team finishing third overall and the girls’ team seventh.
The highlight on the girls’ side was a school record by freshman Brynleigh Moody in the 1600 meter run. She won the race in a time of 5:17.1 which broke the school record previously held by Kylie Honigford in 2006. Moody also won the 800 meter run with a time of 2:26.
On the boys’ side Conner Baldauf won the 800 meter run in 2:05 and also anchored the winning 4×800 relay (Tow, Johns, Norton, Baldauf) which ran one of the fastest times in the state for Division III this year (8:27).
Others placing for the Lancers included:
Boys
Steven Smith – 3rd in the shot put
Warren Mason – 8th in the long jump
Cody Ricker – 3rd in the 300 hurdles and 5th in the 110 hurdles
Kaleb Denman – 6th in the 400m dash
Kohen Cox – 7th in the 400m dash
Kreston Tow – 2nd in the 800m run
Conner Baldauf – 4th in the 1600m run
Evan Johns – 6th in the 1600m run and 6th in the 3200m run
Maddox Norton – 5th in the 3200m run
4×200 relay – 5th (Kittle, Thomas, Coil, Cox)
4×400 relay – 3rd (Cox, Tow, Denman, Baldauf)
Girls
Cheyenne Pohlman – 4th in the discus
Emma Hatcher – 7th in the long jump
Saige Menke – 6th in the pole vault
Kendall Hoffman – 8th in the 800m run
Ava Milligan – 6th in the 3200m run
4×100 relay – 6th (Dunlap. Jones, Reindel, Hatcher)
4×400 relay – 6th (Reindel, Moody, Anspach, Breese)
4×800 relay – 3rd (Milligan, Breese, Hoffman, Moody)
