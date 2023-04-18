Moody sets new Lincolnview record

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Lancer track teams competed at the Columbus Grove Invitational on Friday night, with the boys’ team finishing third overall and the girls’ team seventh.

Lincolnview’s Brynleigh Moody set a new school record in the 1600 meter run. Photo submitted

The highlight on the girls’ side was a school record by freshman Brynleigh Moody in the 1600 meter run. She won the race in a time of 5:17.1 which broke the school record previously held by Kylie Honigford in 2006. Moody also won the 800 meter run with a time of 2:26.

On the boys’ side Conner Baldauf won the 800 meter run in 2:05 and also anchored the winning 4×800 relay (Tow, Johns, Norton, Baldauf) which ran one of the fastest times in the state for Division III this year (8:27).

Others placing for the Lancers included:

Boys

Steven Smith – 3rd in the shot put

Warren Mason – 8th in the long jump

Cody Ricker – 3rd in the 300 hurdles and 5th in the 110 hurdles

Kaleb Denman – 6th in the 400m dash

Kohen Cox – 7th in the 400m dash

Kreston Tow – 2nd in the 800m run

Conner Baldauf – 4th in the 1600m run

Evan Johns – 6th in the 1600m run and 6th in the 3200m run

Maddox Norton – 5th in the 3200m run

4×200 relay – 5th (Kittle, Thomas, Coil, Cox)

4×400 relay – 3rd (Cox, Tow, Denman, Baldauf)

Girls

Cheyenne Pohlman – 4th in the discus

Emma Hatcher – 7th in the long jump

Saige Menke – 6th in the pole vault

Kendall Hoffman – 8th in the 800m run

Ava Milligan – 6th in the 3200m run

4×100 relay – 6th (Dunlap. Jones, Reindel, Hatcher)

4×400 relay – 6th (Reindel, Moody, Anspach, Breese)

4×800 relay – 3rd (Milligan, Breese, Hoffman, Moody)