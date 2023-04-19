Five defendants appear for court hearings

VW independent staff

A handful of criminal hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court over the last several days. Three of the hearings took place Wednesday morning.

Idris Nurideen, 47, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. May 31.

Amy Hart, 35, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her intervention in lieu of conviction and bond by failing drug screens. The intervention was revoked and she was released on surety bond, pending sentencing at 9 a.m. May 17.

Christopher Spanos, 53, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. May 24.

On Monday, Rodney Perry, 31, of Ohio City, changed his plea to an amended plea of OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year of community control, one year of intensive supervision, and 36 days of electronic house arrest with alcohol sensor and work privileges. In addition, he must serve 10 days in jail at conclusion of house arrest, 30 days in jail at a later date, and undergo alcohol substance abuse assessment and treatment. His driver’s license was suspended for two years and he was ordered to pay court costs.

During an arraignment hearing held on Friday, Ecco Burker, 38, of Coldwater, entered a plea of not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third degree felony. She was released on a surety bond with a waiver of extradition and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 10.