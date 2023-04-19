Grover Hill man arrested after standoff

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

GROVER HILL — Details have been released about a standoff involving area authorities and a Grover Hill man armed with an assault rifle.

According to Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers, Jeremy D. Hatcher, 41, was arrested Tuesday night on two counts of felonious assault, both second degree felonies, and two counts of aggravated menacing, first degree misdemeanors.

Jeremy Hatcher

Landers said just before 6 p.m. deputies responded to a report of two people being threatened by a man with an assault rifle in the 200 block of N. Main St. in Grover Hill. Deputies found probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant and contact was made with Hatcher. The standoff ensued when Hatcher told negotiators that he was armed and would not surrender.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in to provide assistance and Landers said after three hours of negotiating, law enforcement penetrated the residence with less-lethal chemical agents in an effort to cause Hatcher to surrender.

“Hatcher then fired nearly 30 shots towards law enforcement, based off bullet casings recovered at the scene,” Landers said in a press release. “No person was struck by the shots fired by Hatcher. However, a residence across the street was struck multiple times. No shots were fired from law enforcement during this event.”

“As law enforcement attempted more less-lethal tactics in efforts to cause Hatcher to surrender, he advised negotiators he would put down his weapon and come outside,” he added. “Hatcher did in fact exit his residence and was taken into custody.”

Hatcher was arraigned Wednesday morning in Paulding County Municipal Court and bond was set at $20,000 cash. He remains in the county jail.

Landers said in addition to Allen County SWAT/EMA/Bomb Squad, deputies were assisted by Grover Hill Fire and EMS and St. Rita’s Life Flight, which was on stand-by.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information is expected to be released, according to Landers.