Officer of the Year…

Van Wert Elks Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently honored their “Officer of the Year” for the 2022-2023 Lodge Year. Lodge Secretary Michael Stanley has served the lodge as secretary for many years and has been active in promoting the programs of the lodge. In addition to his secretary duties, he has been instrumental in obtaining grants for the lodge from the Elks National Foundation and serving as the Lodge Public Relations Chairman. Mike received a framed certificate from the Grand Lodge, which was signed by the Grand Exalted Ruler (National President) Bruce A. Hidley. Stanley (left) is pictured with 2022-2023 Lodge Exalted Ruler Patricia Mathew. Photo submitted