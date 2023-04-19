Peony officials seeking parade entries

VW independent staff

Entry forms are being accepted for this year’s Peony Festival Grand Parade, scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, in downtown Van Wert.

All entries are welcome, including first responders, community organizations, military and veterans groups, local businesses, school affiliated groups and clubs, cars and trucks, floats, tractors, motorcycles and horses.

The registration form may be filled out and submitted electronically by clicking here. The deadline is May 22.