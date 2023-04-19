Roundup: Hunter throws no-hitter

Baseball

Crestview 12 Bluffton 0 (five innings)

CONVOY — Carson Hunter threw a no-hitter and Crestview rolled to a 12-0 victory over Bluffton on Tuesday.

Hunter struck out six and walked three as the Knights improved to 7-2 (3-1 NWC). Nate Lichtle was 3-4 at the plate with an RBI, while Connor Sheets, Bryson Penix and Parker Speith each had two hits. Penix and Speith each drove in two runs, as did Preston Kreischer. 10 of Crestview’s runs came in the fourth inning, including RBI singles by Hunter Jones, Sheets, Penix, Kreischer and Speith.

Crestview will host Van Wert today.

Wapakoneta 3 Van Wert 1

WAPAKONETA — Grant Jolly threw a complete game one-hitter and No. 6 Wapakoneta defeated Van Wert 3-1 on Tuesday.

The Cougars will play at Crestview today.

Softball

Crestview 10 Bluffton 7

CONVOY — Dakotah Thornell, Laci McCoy and Kaylee Mollenkopf each drove in two runs and Crestview outscored Bluffton 10-7 on Tuesday.

Megan Mosier, Katie Sawmiller and Katelyn Castle also had RBIs and Crestview improved to 8-4 (4-0 NWC) on the season.

The Lady Knights will host Wayne Trace today.

Wapakoneta 15 Van Wert 3 (five innings)

At Jubilee Park, Wapakoneta scored 13 runs in the first inning and went on to defeat Van Wert 15-3 in five innings on Tuesday.

All three of Van Wert’s runs came in the fifth. Ella Hernandez led the Cougars with a triple, while Emma Kennedy, Isabella Ricker and Emma West also had hits.

Van Wert will host Miller City on Thursday.