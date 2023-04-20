Kennedy to be honored at service

VW independent staff

The Van Wert County Bar Association will conduct a memorial service in honor of attorney Charles Kennedy III at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the Van Wert County Common Pleas Courtroom on the third floor of the Van Wert County Courthouse. The public is invited to attend.

Kennedy passed away September 7, 2022. He had a private law practice in Van Wert from 1979-2009 and served as Van Wert County Prosecutor from 1989-2017.