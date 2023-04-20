Knights hold off Van Wert 6-4

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — A four run second inning and solid pitching by Crestview’s Bryson Penix proved to be crucial as the Knights defeated county rival Van Wert 6-4 on Wednesday.

The victory improved Crestview’s record to 8-2, while the Cougars lost their fifth straight and dropped to 6-6 on the season.

After a scoreless first inning, the Knights went to work in the second. Parker Speith’s two out single drove in Isaac Kline, who had walked earlier in the inning. The next batter, Carson Hunter, singled home Holden Thornell, then two batters later, Hunter Jones singled in Speith and Hunter.

Crestview’s Carson Hunter steps on home plate during the second inning of Wednesday’s game against Van Wert. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Van Wert answered with a run in the top of the third when Sam Houg scored on a fly ball by Kaden Shaffer, but the Knights plated two more runs in the bottom half of the inning when Kline and Preston Kreischer scored on a single by Thornell.

“I feel we are seeing the ball better and getting quality at-bats throughout our lineup,” Crestview head coach Jim Wharton said. “We need to clean up some base running mistakes that are taking away some scoring opportunities.”

Luke Wessell made it a 6-2 game by scoring on a Briston Wise grounder in the fourth, then the Cougars made things interesting in the seventh. AJ Proffitt singled, Brylen Parker reached first on an error, then TJ Stoller drove in both with a two out double to right field. However, Penix was able to induce a ground ball out to secure the win.

“I liked the way our kids battled to the end,” Van Wert head coach Charlie Witten said. “We have a lot of little things that we need to get better at to get back in the win column.”

Penix pitched a complete game and scattered seven hits while striking out four and walking just one Cougar batter.

“Bryson keeps improving each time out as he had command of three pitches tonight against a good hitting team in Van Wert,” Wharton said. “This is a tribute to his work ethic and the job out pitching coaches Matt Perkins and Tanner Crowle have done with our entire staff.

“Give Penix a lot of credit, he did a good job on the mound tonight for Crestview,” Witten said.

Hunter and Jones each had two hits for Crestview, while Conner Loughrie paced Van Wert with two hits. Case Stegaman pitched the first 2 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on seven hits with a pair of walks. Shaffer went 2 2/3 innings and gave up a single hit while striking out one and walking one, and AJ Proffitt pitched the final inning and gave up two hits.

The Knights committed three errors while Van Wert had one. Both teams left six runners on base.

Crestview will travel to Allen East today, while Van Wert is scheduled to host St. Marys Memorial on Friday.

Box score

Van Wert 001 100 2 – 4 7 1

Crestview 042 000 x – 5 10 3

Van Wert (ab-r-h-rbi): Brylen Parker 4-1-0-0; Kaden Shaffer 4-0-1-1; TJ Stoller 4-0-1-2; Luke Wessell 4-1-0-0; Damon McCracken 2-0-1-0; Conner Loughrie 3-0-2-0; Briston Wise 3-0-0-1; Case Stegaman 2-0-0-0; AJ Proffitt 1-1-1-0; Sam Houg 3-1-1-0

Crestview (ab-r-h-rbi): Carson Hunter 4-1-2-1; Nate Lichtle 3-0-1-0; Hunter Jones 4-0-2-2; Connor Sheets 3-0-0-0; Bryson Penix 3-0-1-0; Isaac Kline 1-2-1-0; Preston Kreischer 2-1-1-0; Holden Thornell 3-1-1-2; Parker Speith 3-1-1-1