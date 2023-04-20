Knights win!

Crestview’s Dakotah Thornell (above) makes contact with the ball during Wednesday’s non-conference softball game against Wayne Trace. Michaela Lugabihl (below) eyes a pitch thrown by Wayne Trace’s Raegan McGarvey. The Raiders scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take an 8-6 lead, but Crestview scored three in the bottom of the seventh including an RBI double off the center field fence by Laci McCoy that gave the Lady Knights a walk-off 9-8 win. Both teams will return to action today. Crestview (9-4) will play at Allen East and Wayne Trace (5-9) will play at No. 7 Fairview. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent