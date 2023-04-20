Lancers enjoy softball, baseball wins

VW independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 34 Spencerville 0 (five innings)

It’s a stat line you don’t see often – everyone that played for Lincolnview got a hit and drove in at least one run in a five inning 34-0 victory over Spencerville on Wednesday.

Braxton Sherrick led the Lancers with six RBIs, Makayla Jackman had five RBIs, and Addysen Stevens, Lainey Spear and Taylor Post each had three RBIs. In addition, Sylvia Longstreth, Emerson Walker, Allie Miller and Ashlyn Price each drove in two runs, while Emma Bowersock, Grace Brickner, Sydney Fackler and Zada Walker each had an RBI.

Sherrick, Walker and Jackman each hit home runs, and Jackman and Spear each scored five runs.

Lincolnview led 11-0 after the first inning, 20-0 after two and 30-0 after three innings.

Post pitched four innings and allowed five hits with six strikeouts, while Bowersock pitched the remaining inning and fanned two.

The Lancers will play at Columbus Grove today.

Baseball

Lincolnview 5 Spencerville 3

Lincolnview’s Luke Bollenbacher went the distance and struck out 11 and the Lancers held off Spencerville 5-3 on Wednesday.

Caden Hanf had a pair of hits and an RBI and Dane Ebel scored three runs for the Lancers, who led 1-0 after one inning and 3-0 after two. Lincolnview added a pair of runs in the fourth, then Spencerville plated three runs in the fifth, including RBIs by Tyler Patterson and Carter Layman.

Lincolnview (9-1, 2-0 NWC) will play at Columbus Grove today.