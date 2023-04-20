Lincolnview Bd. approves lighting, other agenda items

Lincolnview music students display some of the new instruments purchased for the band. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Lincolnview’s Track & Field/Soccer Complex is getting new lights.

During Wednesday’s regular monthly school board meeting, the board approved a project quote of $213,600 by Equalis Group to install new LED lighting and related services at the stadium. $100,000 of the price tag will be covered by money from the Earl and Doris Gerdeman fund.

“I’ll be calling them tomorrow to let them know we’re good to go with a goal of having it up and running by before August 1,” Superintendent Jeff Snyder said.

Snyder also told the board he’s preparing for the first pre-construction meeting for Phase II of the elementary addition project. During a special meeting held last Wednesday, the board approved contracts for the second phase. The vote was 3-2, with board members Mark Zielke and Brad Coil voting no.

A new four-year administrative contract was approved for Lincolnview Elementary Principal Nita Meyer, from August 1, 2024 to July 31, 2028. Coil moved to table the vote until next month, but his motion died for a lack of a second. The ensuing vote was 3-1 in favor of the contract, with Coil casting the “no” vote. Zielke was absent from Wednesday’s meeting.

Coil also voted no on a resolution to change a district policy that barred sports teams from playing or practicing on holidays. The change was brought up by Snyder at the March board meeting. He pointed to Memorial Day as an example and said if tournament softball or baseball games would be rescheduled on that day because of inclement weather, Lincolnview would have to forfeit. The vote was 3-1.

The board approved a one-year classified contract for Morgan Blankemeyer as assistant treasurer, and the board accepted the resignation of custodian Thomas Lee.

The board approved a resolution that is the first step in placing a five-year permanent improvement renewal levy on the November ballot.

During a brief report, Treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock said she’s working on the latest five-year financial forecast and noted it will be on the May agenda for approval.

The board also heard brief presentations from band director Mike Archinal, who thanked the board for the purchase of ten new instruments, ranging from French horns to tubas, and from Science Club advisor Greg Byrum, who talked about the recent Science Olympiad at Ohio State.

Meyer informed the board that 54 prospective students recently went through kindergarten screening and Lincolnview Junior High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall said the annual senior awards program will be held Monday, May 15, at the Marsh Foundation.

In other business the board:

Approved a resolution designating the week of May 1 as Teacher and Classified Staff Appreciation Week.

Approved a resolution commending the Drama Club’s Spring Musical, “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

Accepted a donation of $15,000 from the Lincolnview Band Boosters to go toward the purchase of steel drums.

Accepted a donation of a tuba valued at $8,200 from the Band Boosters.

Approved a list of graduating seniors and Marsh Foundation students.

Approved the 2023-2024 Marsh Foundation school calendar.

Board members heard a request from USBC President Calvin Rhoades for $2,000 to help purchase bleachers for use during high school bowling matches and other youth bowling tournaments at Olympic Lanes. Rhoades noted Van Wert has donated $2,000 toward the project, as has the USBC board. The total cost is just over $6,000 and the bleachers will seat 120 people. The board is expected to approve the expenditure next month.

The board ended the meeting with an executive session to discuss personnel matters and emergency protocols, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.