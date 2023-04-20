Paulding Co. meth bust nets two

VW independent staff

ANTWERP — Two Paulding County men were arrested earlier this week after a raid at an Antwerp home turned up suspected methamphetamine and more.

Jimmie Keeler, 61, and Robert Phlipot III, 33, were arrested Monday on unspecified first and second degree felony charges, after the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 4301 Road 230. According to a press release from Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers, the search was made after an investigation into potential distribution of narcotics.

During the search, law enforcement officers seized approximately 480 grams, or one pound of suspected methamphetamine, plus drug paraphernalia and a large amount of U.S. currency.

The charges against Keeler and Phlipot will be handled by Paulding County Prosecutor Joseph Burkard.

Landers said the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens with information about drug trafficking, or other criminal activity in Paulding County to contact his department by phone, or the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force website www.manunitohio.org. Anonymity will be given to all tips received.

The Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force covers Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams counties.