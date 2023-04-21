After prom donation…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently made a donation of $200 to the Van Wert Optimist Club after prom parties at Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert. The Optimist Club puts on an after prom for the county schools each year. This year they are planning a game night themed after prom at Olympic Lanes with bowling, Scrabble, Bingo, trivia, cornhole and other exciting activities. In addition to the games, prizes will be given out. Pictured from left to right are John Ream, Lodge Youth Activities Chairman, Deb Kelble, Optimist Club After Prom Chairman and Dennis Shaffer, After Prom committee member. Photo submitted