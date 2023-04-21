Crestview awards…

Crestview Elementary recently named its Students of the Month, sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students making the Knight Leader Board each receive a free 30 day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas March Students of the Month are (above): Avery Fetters, Riley Dickson, Alexis Heth, Finley Case, and Beau Lichtensteiger. Crestview ECC recognized its PBIS ticket winners for March. Winners include (Row 1): Ellinor Routt, Nolan Smart, Adley Miller and Josiah Clifton. Row 2: Nathen Black, Myron Yermakov, Novalee Mies, Elizabeth Manson, and Willow Feasel. Photos submitted