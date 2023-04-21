Crestview hires elementary principal, other personnel

Lindsay Breese (left) was hired as Crestview Elementary Principal, while Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf (middle) also welcomed Alison Springer (right) as a new elementary teacher. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Schools Board of Education didn’t have to go far to find a new elementary principal.

Current Director of Curriculum Lindsay Breese has been chosen to fill the role, and was given a two-year administrative contract (August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2025) during Thursday night’s school board meeting. She’s replacing Jessica Schuette, who’s leaving to become superintendent at Holgate Local Schools. Breese’s contract was one of many personal items on the agenda.

Personnel items made up the bulk of the agenda and the board approved the following teaching contracts:

Five years: Julie Schumm, Abby Wein, Shawna Putman, Samantha Recker.

Three years: Jessie Arnold, Aimee Bassett, Whitney Bollenbacher, Macey Oberlitner.

One year: Alison Springer, Olivia McGranahan, Jeff Bagley, Greg Rickard, Jim Wharton, Diane Wilson, Luke Gerardot, Heather Hitchcock, Brett Latman, Ashley McClure, Kole Rolsten, Hannah White.

In addition, three-year contracts were approved for athletic administrator Austin Fleming and speech language pathologist Whitney Bollenbacher, while two-year contracts were approved for bus drivers Deb Ebert and Kyle Hammons; Kelly Wade, program services secretary, and Jessie Wallis, athletic department secretary.

The board approved a continuing contract for Amy Hyitt, middle/high school secretary, and an amended one-year contract for Amanda Lichtle, fiscal administrative assistant. Diego Palacios was given a one-year custodial contract.

In other business the board:

Congratulated the boys’ basketball team for the Division IV state runner-up finish.

Accepted an anonymous $400 donation to the Crestview High School Music Department.

Learned that supplemental contracts and building level student-handbooks will be presented for approval at the May board meeting.

Approved several overnight trips.

Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf informed the board that May 1-5 is Staff Appreciation Week. Food trucks will be made available to staff members on May 3.

She also said in conjunction with Lincolnview and Sylvan Learning, an ACT prep course will be offered to juniors and seniors May 26, 30, 31, and June 1-2 and 5-9. The Crestview Driving School will offer course work on May 31, June 1-2 and 5-7.

Board members heard a presentation from Mimi Myers, a requirement for her principal licensure.

The board met in executive session twice – a five minute closed door meeting halfway through the agenda and again at the end of the meeting. Both sessions centered around personnel.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 15, in the multipurpose room.