Prep roundup: baseball, softball

VW independent sports

Baseball

Lincolnview 8 Columbus Grove 0

COLUMBUS GROVE — Dane Ebel did it all for Lincolnview on Thursday.

On the mound, he pitched a complete game and allowed just three hits while striking out 11 and walking two and at the plate, Ebel went 2-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, giving the No. 4 Lancers an 8-0 win over the ninth ranked Bulldogs (11-2, 3-1 NWC).

Ebel’s two-RBI single in the third scored Chayse Overholt and Holden Price, then he later scored on a sacrifice fly by Jack Dunlap. Austin Bockrath scored on an error and Evan Miller scored on a sacrifice by Myles Moody, making it 5-0.

In the sixth inning, Brandon Renner scored on an error, Overholt scored on a sac fly by Caden Hanf, and Austin Bockrath singled in Ebel. Bockrath finished with a team high three hits.

Lincolnview (10-1, 4-0 NWC) will host New Bremen today.

Crestview 10 Allen East 9

HARROD — Crestview scored a run in the sixth and the game winner in the seventh, giving the Knights a 10-9 victory at Allen East on Thursday.

A sixth inning RBI single by Isaac Kline scored Hunter Jones and tied the game 9-9 then in the top of the seventh, Nate Lichtle delivered a hit that plated Holden Thornell. The Mustangs had the tying run on with one out in the seventh, but Preston Kreischer was able to preserve the win.

The Knights led 3-2 after the first inning and 8-3 after two. Connor Sheets had a two-RBI double that scored Carson Hunter and Jones. After scoring once in the third inning, Allen East plated five runs in the fourth.

Kline had four of Crestview’s 13 hits and Hunter added three. Lichtle pitched the first 3 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs (two earned) on five hits with four strikeouts. Kreischer pitched the remaining 3 1/3 innings and gave up a pair of runs on three hits with three strikeouts.

Crestview (9-2, 4-1 NWC) will play at Minster today.

Softball

Lincolnview 12 Columbus Grove 1 (six innings)

COLUMBUS GROVE — Taylor Post pitched a two hitter and struck out 10 and Lincolnview defeated Columbus Grove 12-1 in six innings on Thursday.

Braxton Sherrick had three hits for the Lancers, while Post and Addysen Stevens each had two hits. Stevens had a team high three RBIs and Sydney Fackler drove in two runs. As a team, Lincolnview finished with 13 hits.

Lincolnview (8-4, 3-1 NWC) will host Ottoville today.

Crestview 16 Allen East 3 (five innings)

HARROD — Laci McCoy hit two home runs and Olivia Heckler hit one, and Crestview defeated Allen East 16-3 in five innings on Thursday.

Heckler also had five RBIs on three hits, while McCoy drove in four runs. Katelyn Castle had three hits and four RBIs in the win. Heckler struck out five to get the complete game win.

The Knights (10-4, 5-0 NWC) will play at doubleheader at Antwerp on Saturday.

Miller City 13 Van Wert 5

Emma Kennedy went 4-4 at the plate but Van Wert fell to Miller City 13-5 at Jubilee Park on Thursday.

Aubrey Wollett had two RBIs and Kennedy drove in a run as well. The game was tied 1-1 after one inning, but Miller City scored twice in the second and three times in the third to take a 6-2 lead. The Wildcats added two runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh. Three of Van Wert’s runs came in the seventh.

Van Wert will play at St. Marys Memorial today.