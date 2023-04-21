Rita Marie Hoersten

Rita Marie Hoersten, 94, of Ottoville, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Meadows of Kalida.

She was born May 31, 1928, in Delphos to Ross H. and Valera D. (Wahmhoft) Tigner, who both preceded her in death. She married Clarence W. Hoersten September 8, 1948 and he preceded her in death April 20, 2005.

Rita is survived by nine children, David (Kathleen) Hoersten of Ottoville, Irene (Kenneth) Rieman of Bowling Green, Evelyn (Eugene) Klima of Payne, Phillip (Marilyn) Hoersten of Ottoville, Marcy (Edward) Hoehn of Ottoville, Beverly (Randolph) Schnipke of Ottoville, Ralph (Elizabeth) Hoersten of Delphos, Bryan (Shelley) Hoersten of Fort Jennings, and Audrey (Dave) Kimmet of Ottoville; 28 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a grandchild and siblings, Richard Tigner, Juanita Rex, Rosemary Hodges, Dorothy Jenkins, Lois Hageman, Ross Tigner Jr., Robert Tigner, MaryLou Pastula, and Barbara Ann Tigner

Rita was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville, and its Altar Rosary Society. She was a 1946 graduate of Delphos Jefferson High School and then attended Defiance College in 1946 and 1947. She volunteered at the church to clean and as a manager for the church fair. In her younger years she worked at the Delphos Public Library. Rita enjoyed baking pies and cookies, playing cards and dominoes, and doing crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. She loved playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville with Very Reverend George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ottoville. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township.

Preferred memorials: CHP Home Care & Hospice or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, maintenance fund.

