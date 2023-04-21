Spots open for Vantage CDL program

Vantage Career Center’s Commercial Driver’s License (Class A CDL) Training Coordinator and Vantage alumni Hartsel Bryant hopes to fill local economic needs through the Adult Class A CDL program running this summer.

Bryant, a 1983 Vantage engine auto mechanics graduate of Paulding, has been an instructor for the Vantage CDL program for five years, two of which has been as the training coordinator. In the five years of instruction, Bryant has seen 99 percent licensure out of the program, consisting of high school and adult students.

This summer, Vantage will offer both day and evening Class A drivers training, with the ability to roll out 42 newly licensed Class A CDL Drivers.

Hartsel Bryant heads up Vantage Career Center’s CDL program. Photo submitted

“We receive calls from local companies in need of drivers every week, and the demand is growing,” Bryant said.

The Vantage Class A CDL program consists of 200 training hours, 50 in the classroom and 150 hours on the range. Students enrolling in this program will need to complete a DOT physical and pass a drug screen.

Enrollment for the Vantage CDL program is now open. The program is set to begin in June, with back to back training opportunities also held in July, August and September. Currently, seats are still available for the June evening class.

Interested students and employers should contact the Vantage Adult Education division at 419.238.5411, option 2, to register.