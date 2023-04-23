VW Historical Society has new offerings

VW independent staff/submitted information

April marks the beginning of the 2023 Van Wert County Historical Society season and this year’s theme is “Collaboration”. The historical society is working hard to form new partnerships with local businesses, schools, and organizations to achieve the mission of “Preserving Our History and Educating Future Generations.”

VWCHS will be at Van Wert Main Street’s Chocolate Walk on Friday, April 28, and will have a table at The Well offering chocolate and a little history to participants.

VWCHS and Wassenberg Art Center will co-host a special presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30 — Van Wert’s Rock and Roll Scene 1960s. Host David Baker will welcome special guests Henry “H-Bomb” Weck of Brownsville Station, Mel Deal of Blueberry Syrcus, Ron Ley of The Voyagers, Bob Skevington of Thunderstone, and Russell Schloagbaum, who toured with Rod Stewart and the Faces and The Rolling Stones.

This is a free event and a large crowd is expected, so come early to find seating, 214 S. Washington St. in Van Wert.

From 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Van Wert Area Playing with Paints will help with a special fundraiser, Coffee & Tea Painting Party, in the museum annex. This can be a great Mother’s Day gift. Spend some special time creating a fun painting with your mom on the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend. Contact Theresa Mengerink at 419.203.3359 for registration details.

There are also online donations and/or membership opportunities through PayPal.