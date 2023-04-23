Open house planned at local OSHP post

VW independent staff/submitted information

In celebration of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s 90th anniversary, the Van Wert Post is hosting an open house for members of the community. The open house, to be held from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, will allow OSHP personnel, including troopers, dispatchers and professional staff, to interact with the public.

Members of the community can tour the facility at 10234 Van Wert-Decatur Road, ask questions and learn about employment opportunities with the Patrol. A recruiter will be on-site to assist with any recruitment questions and help with the application process.

As part of its 90th anniversary activities, the Patrol is partnering with Dolly Parton’s “Imagination Library of Ohio” to help educate families about this free book program for Ohio’s littlest learners. Families with kids under the age of 5 can enroll their children into the program during the open house. After enrollment, the Imagination Library mails children one book each month until their 5th birthday at no cost to families. All Ohio children are eligible for this program. To learn more, visit https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol began November 15, 1933, when the first 60 patrolmen earned their commissions following training at Camp Perry and began patrolling Ohio’s roads. Throughout the Patrol’s nine decades, the mission has always been the same — to save lives. Founders envisioned an agency that showed compassion and sincerity, and promoted the safety and welfare for all Ohioans. Over the past 90 years, sworn officers and professional staff have provided service with a purpose for the citizens of Ohio.