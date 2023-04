Track: Knights run at Redskins Invite

VW independent sports

WAPAKONETA — Crestview finished eighth out of nine teams at the Redskin Invitational at Wapakoneta on Friday.

Scoring teams for the girls:

High jump-6th-Leah Sowers, Emily Adams, Addyson Dowler

Long jump-6th- Ellieannah Ward, Marissa Gros, Emily Adams

Distance medley-2nd-Anna Gardner, Baylee Miller, Macy Kulwicki, Grace Ross

4×800-3rd-Anna Gardner, Baylee Miler, Macy Kulwicki, Grace Ross

4×400-6th-Anna Gardner, Baylee Miller, Macy Kulwicki, Grace Ross

Scoring teams for the boys:

High jump-3rd-Nasir Easterling, Dru NIelsen, Braxton Leeth

Long jump-2nd-Jaret Harting, Braxton Leeth, Hayden Perrott

Shuttle hurdles-6th-Dru Nielsen, Hayden Perrott, Trevor Lirot, Evan Sowers

4×200-6th-Nasir Easterling, Braxton Leeth, Kellin Putman, Jaret Harting

4×400-3rd-Nasir Easterling, Isaiah Watts, Jaret Harting, Kellin Putman