Weekend roundup: softball, baseball

VW independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 12 Hicksville 2 (six innings)

Lincolnview 12 Hicksville 7

The Lancers took two from Hicksville, 12-2 in six innings and 12-7 on Saturday.

In the first game, Braxton Shrerrick had three hits and three RBIs, while Lainey Spear had two hits and two RBIs. Sydney Fackler scattered four hits over six innings and struck out four.

In the second game, Spear had two doubles, a home run and four RBIs, while Sherrick had four hits, including a home run and a double and three RBIs.

Lincolnview will host Bluffton on Monday.

Crestview 14 Antwerp 0 (five innings)

Crestview 11 Antwerp 2

CONVOY — Crestview improved to 12-4 by sweeping a doubleheader against Antwerp, 14-0 and 11-2 on Saturday.

In the first game, Megan Mosier and Dakotah Thornell each had three hits, and Thornell, Katelyn Castle and Kaylee Mollenkopf each had two RBIs. On the mound, Olivia Heckler allowed just three hits and struck out five.

The second game saw Michaela Lugabihl drive in four runs, while Katie Sawmiller had three RBIs. Mosier, Sawmiller, Castle, Thornell, Heckler and Lugabihl each had four hits.

The Lady Knights will host Delphos Jefferson on Monday.

Baseball

Fort Recovery 4 Lincolnview 0

DAYTON — At Day Air Ballpark, Fort Recovery shut out Lincolnview 4-0 on Saturday.

The Indians scored a run in the first and second innings, then added runs in the third and sixth innings.

Lincolnview will host Bluffton on Monday.