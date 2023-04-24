City Council prepares roof replacement legislation

Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming discusses a roof project for the Water Treatment Plant during Monday’s City Council meeting. Dave Mosier/VW independent

DAVE MOSIER/for the VW independent

Van Wert City Council voted to prepare legislation allowing Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming to advertise for bids and award contracts for a new roof project for the city’s Water Treatment Plant during a brief and mostly uneventful Monday evening meeting.

As of now, the legislation will be read three times before it is considered for final passage.

During his report, Fleming said the project, which is expected to cost approximately $300,000, has been budgeted for this year. The existing roof is 25 years old and needs replaced, he added.

The measure was read for the first time as well.

Council members also discussed a suggestion from downtown businessman Dennis Cummings that angle parking spots being planning for the west side of Jefferson Street be made “reverse parking” — that is, motorists would back into the spots, rather than drive into them like the spaces on the south side of Main Street.

Legislation was read for the first time at the April 10 meeting that would authorize installing angle parking between the railroad tracks and Town Creek on the west side of Jefferson Street. If approved, the project would create 19 additional parking spaces in the area just west of downtown and adjacent to Brumback Library and Fountain Park.

The suggestion didn’t seem to have much appeal for several Council members, who said they have seen similar parking in other communities, and felt having to back into spaces would create more safety issues than the forward drive spaces.

First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler said he frequently drives to Fremont, Indiana, which has that type of parking, and said he feels it has hurt business there.

“I would not support it,” Agler added.

Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis said the communities he knows of that have tried it generally don’t keep it very long.

Davis said the city of Troy tried it in 2020 on a stretch of road and opted not to implement it after the trial period.

No final decision was made on reverse parking on Monday, but Council will continue to look at it prior to the final reading of the angle parking legislation.

During his report, Mayor Ken Markward noted that the city has two new police officers: Keaton Gillespie and Ashley Lovette, adding that, unusually, both new officers have prior experience with other departments.

The mayor also noted the first brush pick-up will begin Monday, May 8 (see details in a story lower on the page).

During his report, Fleming also noted that the Vision Drive project is proceeding well.

City Auditor Martha Balyeat asked for approval of a then-and-now certificate totaling $3,431.40 as reimbursement for expenses Law Director John Hatcher accrued in December 2022.

Hatcher reported that he had met with Health Service Safety Committee Chair Bill Montgomery and Mayor Markward since the last meeting to discuss progress on blighted properties within the city.

Council also approved a motion to provide $30,000 in funding to the Main Street Van Wert program, after some discussion. The funding was requested earlier by MSVW Director Joe Dray.

Fleming noted the city provided Main Street program $25,000 in annual funding for a number of years, but provided an additional $5,000 four years ago to add a sound system in the downtown area. He then wondered if the sound system project was completed, since the $5,000 was also paid an additional three years.

In the end, Council members decided that the $30,000 was justifiable, since expenses have risen the past few years.

Also during the meeting, Erica Blackmore, a candidate for city auditor, made a brief presentation.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.