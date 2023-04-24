Council on Aging has tour information

The VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Council on Aging has announced a series of trips this spring and summer. Each trip has a walking level, with Level 4 being the most walking and Level 1 being the least walking. All trips are subject to change.

May 16 — Air Stream Factory & Heritage Museum, MPV Dairy Tour (lunch, price cash or check $130)

The day will begin with a tour of the Jackson Center Airstream factory and Heritage Museum (tourers must wear closed toed shoes for the Airstream factory). The lunch stop is at the Do Good Restaurant in Osgood; lunch will be a sloppy joe sandwich, mashed potatoes with corn and a drink choice of soft drink, iced tea, hot tea or water. After lunch, the tour will stop at Winan’s Chocolate Store in Maria Stein and then travel to MVP Dairy for a tour of the dairy farm (this is the big dairy farm on U.S. 33). Price includes travel, admission to all stops, lunch and driver tip. Walking level 4

June 15 — LaComedia Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville (price cash or check $130)

Travel to LaComedia Dinner Theater in Springboro and enjoy a delicious lunch buffet at LaComedia, with the show to follow. Escape to Margaritaville, a place where people come to get away from it all and stay to find something they never expected. It’s also where a part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full-time charmer thinks he’s got life all figured out until a beautiful, career-minded tourist from Ohio steals his heart and makes him question everything. This fun-filled musical featuring the most loved hits from Jimmy Buffett encourages audiences to sit back, relax and remember “It’s five o’clock somewhere” Price includes travel, lunch buffet, play, and driver tip. Walking level 1 (there are steps at the theater).

July 26 — Frankenmuth Boat Ride, Bronner’s Christmas Shop (lunch at Bavarian Inn; price cash or check $130)

This fantastic tour will travel to Frankenmuth, Michigan, to enjoy lunch at the Bavarian Inn, with time to visit downtown Frankenmuth for a bit of shopping. Then tourers will board the Bavarian Belle Riverboat, an authentic stern-driven paddlewheel riverboat, to take a relaxing hourlong historical narrated tour of the Frankenmuth area. The Bavarian Belle has an open-air canopy on the upper deck and a fully enclosed lower salon with restrooms. The day will end with a stop at Bronner’s Christmas Shop. Price includes travel, lunch, boat ride, driver tip. Walking level 3

In order to confirm a seat on each tour, emergency contact form, paperwork and payment must be completed.

For more information call the Council on Aging at 419.238.5011.