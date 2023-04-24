‘Ghost the Musical’ set for Civic Theatre

VW independent/submitted information

Be entertained close to home. Ghost the Musical will be performed May 4-7 and 11-14 at the Van Wert Civic Theatre.

Adam Ries (Sam) and Nancy Shuffle (Molly) headline Ghost the Musical at the VWCT. photo by Monica Campbell for the VW Independent

The musical is under the direction of the same creative team that brought VWCT Mamma Mia in 2022: Director Chad Kraner, Music Director Dee Fisher and Choreographer Kim Pollock. More than 30 cast members and crew have been busy preparing for the opening show.

Adapted from the hit film by its Academy Award-winning screenwriter, Bruce Joel Rubin, Ghost, the Musical follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam’s untimely death. The bond of love transcends the boundaries of life itself to grow stronger and more fully realized.

Trapped between two worlds, Sam refuses to leave Molly when he learns she is in grave danger. Desperate to communicate with her, he turns to a storefront medium, Oda Mae Brown, who helps him protect Molly and avenge his death.

Ghost, the Musical is a poignant romance that builds comedy, suspense, and deeply felt emotion to an ethereal climax that audiences will never forget.

The Box Office is now open. All tickets are $16, with a senior discount ticket priced at $14 available for advanced reservations only. To reserve seats, call 419.238.9689 and leave a voice message with one’s name, attendance date, and a phone number. A volunteer will return calls within 24 hours to complete reservations and take payment. Tickets are also available online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=vwct or at the door on performance nights. Curtain times are 8 p.m. May 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13 and at 2 p.m. May 7 and 14.