Jerry Dee Cline

Jerald Dee “Jerry” Cline, 85, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday evening, April 23, 2023, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born October 26, 1937, in Defiance County, the son of William and Catherine (Haver) Cline, who both preceded him in death. On February 27, 1982, he married Sharron Cline, who survives.

Other survivors include his children, Duane (Paula) Cline, Kenneth (Penny) Cline, and Rhonda (Steve) Caryer; stepchildren, Lynne (Mark) Widner, Russell Olson, Laura (Matt) Rhoades, and Gretchen (Tad) Olson; a sister, Marcia (Larry) Pressler; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, William “Bill” Cline, and Norman Cline.

Jerry was the owner of Cline Super Valu Grocery Store in Hicksville, where he worked for many years. He owned many different horses throughout his life and often competed in harness racing for 30 years. He had a kind, generous heart, witty sense of humor and will be missed by many. Jerry was also a member of First Baptist Church, being baptized at 83 years old.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at First Baptist Church in Van Wert, with Pastor Bobby Hile and Pastor John Rager officiating. A graveside service will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Memorial contributions: First Baptist Church.

