Lancers enjoy good day at H’ville Invite

VW independent sports

HICKSVILLE — Lincolnview’s varsity track teams competed at the Hicksville Invitational on Saturday. The boys won the meet easily scoring over 140 points and placing two scorers in seven events while winning four events. The girls team also scored over 100 points (105) and placed third overall, behind Montpelier and Evergreen, just five points from being runner-up.

Top scorers included:

Boys:

Trace Klausing – 1st in the high jump

Warren Mason – 3rd in the long jump

Kaleb Denman – 1st in the pole vault

Cody Ricker – 3rd in the 110 hurdles and 2nd in the 300 hurdles

Kohen Cox – 3rd in the 400m dash

Conner Baldauf – 2nd in the 800m run and 2nd in the 3200m run

Kreston Two – 3rd in the 800m run and 2nd in the 1600m run

Evan Johns – 3rd in the 1600m run

4×400 placed first (Cox, Tow, Johns, Denman)

4×800 placed first (Tow, Johns, Norton, Baldauf)

4×100 placed 2nd (Kittle, Evans, Coil, Bill)

Girls

Cheyenne Pohlman – 3rd in the discus

Saige Menke – 2nd in the pole vault

Brynleigh Moody – 1st in the 1600m run and 3200m run

4×100 relay placed 3rd (Dunlap, Jones, Reindel, Hatcher)

4×200 relay placed 2nd – (Dunlap, Reindel, Hatcher, Hatcher)

4×800 placed first (Milligan, Hoffman, Breese, Moody)