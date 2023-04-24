Lancers enjoy good day at H’ville Invite
VW independent sports
HICKSVILLE — Lincolnview’s varsity track teams competed at the Hicksville Invitational on Saturday. The boys won the meet easily scoring over 140 points and placing two scorers in seven events while winning four events. The girls team also scored over 100 points (105) and placed third overall, behind Montpelier and Evergreen, just five points from being runner-up.
Top scorers included:
Boys:
Trace Klausing – 1st in the high jump
Warren Mason – 3rd in the long jump
Kaleb Denman – 1st in the pole vault
Cody Ricker – 3rd in the 110 hurdles and 2nd in the 300 hurdles
Kohen Cox – 3rd in the 400m dash
Conner Baldauf – 2nd in the 800m run and 2nd in the 3200m run
Kreston Two – 3rd in the 800m run and 2nd in the 1600m run
Evan Johns – 3rd in the 1600m run
4×400 placed first (Cox, Tow, Johns, Denman)
4×800 placed first (Tow, Johns, Norton, Baldauf)
4×100 placed 2nd (Kittle, Evans, Coil, Bill)
Girls
Cheyenne Pohlman – 3rd in the discus
Saige Menke – 2nd in the pole vault
Brynleigh Moody – 1st in the 1600m run and 3200m run
4×100 relay placed 3rd (Dunlap, Jones, Reindel, Hatcher)
4×200 relay placed 2nd – (Dunlap, Reindel, Hatcher, Hatcher)
4×800 placed first (Milligan, Hoffman, Breese, Moody)
