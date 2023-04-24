Random Thoughts: very random edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around a possible move involving a NWC school, a football coaching move, the upcoming NFL Draft, Las Vegas and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ada

We could know by the end of this week if Ada is leaving the Northwest Conference for the Blanchard Valley Conference.

At least one public meeting was held earlier this spring to discuss the matter, the pros and cons, etc. According to Superintendent Robin VanBuskirk, the board will meet on Wednesday to discuss it further and possibly vote on it.

It’ll be interesting to see what comes of this, if anything.

Cooper

I doubt many people saw this coming – Shawnee head football coach Jerry Cooper announced last week that he’s leaving to become head coach at Hardin-Northern.

Hardin-Northern will be his seventh head coaching stop – he’s also coached at Hicksville, Waynesfield-Goshen, Bath, Columbus Grove, Lima Central Catholic and Seymour High School in Tennessee. His 2003 Columbus Grove team won the Division VI state championship. Overall, Cooper has been a head coach for nearly 40 years.

Cooper is also the commissioner of the Northwest Central Conference. Since Hardin-Northern belongs to the NWCC, it’s doubtful he’ll continue in that role.

NFL Draft

It’s one of the most overhyped events in all of sports, yet we love it and follow it religiously each year. The 2023 NFL Draft will begin with Round 1 Thursday night, followed by Rounds 2-3 on Friday and 4-7 on Saturday.

More often than not, the higher round picks never seem to pan out as hoped, especially the quarterbacks. The teams picking quarterbacks high are usually in pretty bad shape and there’s a saying that’s absolutely true – bad franchises destroy good quarterbacks.

One thing that is nice – the rookie salary camp. With very few exceptions, we no longer see unproven rookies hold out well into training camp, seeking untold millions.

Vegas

10 years ago, Las Vegas had no major professional sports teams. Now, Sin City has the NHL’s Golden Knights, the Raiders and the Aces, a WNBA team. You can add one more to the list – by 2027, the Oakland A’s will be playing ball in Las Vegas.

How times have changed.

Cavs

As a fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers, it’s disappointing to see the Cavs trailing the first round of the NBA playoffs 3-1. The team enjoyed a solid regular season and while no one would necessarily mistake the team as a championship caliber squad, many believed they would at least get past the first round.

It’s still possible, but that’s quite a hill to climb.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.