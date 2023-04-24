Smith to be feted at United Way event

VW independent/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County staff and Board of Trustees invite the public to an open house/retirement party in celebration of Executive Director Vicki Smith on Thursday, May 18, from 3-6 p.m. in the Community Health Professionals Community Room, 1159 Westwood Drive in Van Wert.

Vicki Smith

Smith became the executive director of the United Way in December 2014 acting as the liaison between the United Way and 31 separate member agencies — in addition to involved businesses and community members — always in a positive manner. She also spearheaded just about all the fundraising efforts, working with sponsors and volunteers, and adding new, fun and creative events and activities to appeal to as many different donors as possible.

She created the Rivals United Week, which started in 2016 between Crestview and Lincolnview Schools and now has spread throughout the county, including Van Wert City Schools and many local businesses. In the nearly nine years she has been at the helm of the organization, Smith has coordinated efforts to raise more than $4 million for the United Way of Van Wert County.

As a community member, she is also involved with Rotary International, serves on the Haven of Hope board and the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center Governing Board, coaches volleyball and is very involved in her church. She helps other groups and organizations that aren’t United Way agencies and is always ready to volunteer — not as part of her job, but because she really just has that big of heart and a dedication to helping others.

It is hoped that those who have had the pleasure of working with her can stop by the open house to visit and share memories.