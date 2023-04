‘Cher’ shares her music…

Lisa McClowry (center) was Cher in “The Beat Goes On” tribute performed at The Niswonger on Saturday night. Fans were on their feet and dancing to six decades of songs, celebrated with six costume changes. McClowry was queen of the night in Van Wert as the dynamic diva put on a high-energy show that featured audience participation. Photos courtesy of James Leighner, Lucky 6 Pix