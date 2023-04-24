Wren Landeck/118 crash

The Ohio City Fire Department and EMT Squad were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident involving a white van (background left) and a Jeep (foreground) at approximately 8:10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Wren Landeck Road and Ohio 118. Upon arrival, an additional Van Wert Fire Department EMS squad and Samaritan Life Flight (below) were called. Reportedly, the van was westbound on Wren Landeck Road, entered the intersection with Ohio 118, and was struck by the Jeep. The accident was investigated by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent