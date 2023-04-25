L’view holds ‘Ag in Classroom’ event

VW independent/submitted information

Lincolnview FFA members recently held their annual “Ag in the Classroom” event. The day consists of a tractor drive-in, a farm equipment showcase, an interactive farm animal petting zoo, and classroom readings and activities.

Lincolnview students view the world from atop a tractor. submitted photos

“This event allows us to teach students more about animals and tractors who may not get to interact with them on a daily basis,” said FFA officer Ethan Scaggs. “The joy students have seeing the animals and jumping in and out of all the tractors brings a smile to my face when I see them having so much fun.”

The event has grown from fewer than 10 tractors and some livestock to a wide variety of new and vintage equipment, a backhoe, and many animals.

“I wanted to bring in a tractor that shows the progress in agriculture, said senior Luke Heffelfinger. “I brought in a 1969 John Deere 4020, one that my family has had since it was brand new.

“t’s also special to me in this case, since there was a picture of my dad driving it in the field in one of his high school yearbooks,” Heffelfinger added. “This year we had at least four tractors from before 1970; it helps to show how far ag technology has advanced, especially compared to the newer Case IH and John Deeres that were present.”

This year, animals included sheep, goats, ducklings, peacocks, working farm dogs, a donkey, horse, and a calf.

“I hope this experience for the children will help motivate them to join FFA when they enter high school,” said Heffelfinger.